GRESHAM, Ore. — A New Year's Eve shooting in Gresham left one man dead and sent another man to the hospital.

Gresham Police responded at about 8:49 p.m. to the report of a shooting near Northeast 188th Avenue and Northeast Irving Court.

They found one adult male deceased and one with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

In an email to KGW, Gresham Police said there was no threat to the public in the wake of the shooting. "This is not a random event, and we are not releasing suspect info at this time," they said.

The incident did not appear to be gang-related, police added.

