Car falls off I-405 bridge, catches fire, driver seriously hurt

Portland police said the car went off the bridge, crashing onto a street below where a group of bystanders heard and saw the crash.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A person was seriously hurt after crashing a car and plunging off the I-405 bridge viaduct onto Northwest 16th Avenue and Overton Street around 11:30 Saturday night.

Portland Police Bureau said the driver survived the crash, but was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. Witnesses looked on in disbelief at the aftermath scattered on the streets below the I-405 bridge.

Sarah Pryor was driving right behind the driver who crashed.

"Just came speeding past me," she described. "I was doing 60, so I'd say they were doing 80-85, easy, without question."

Pryor said she did not see any brake lights.

"They didn't even try to stop," she recalled.

Pryor was headed home to Vancouver from her job as a delivery driver in Portland.

"I've never been in or even seen an accident that bad before, and I'm in my car most of every day," Pryor said.

Pryor saw the car catch fire in midair.

"You could see one flame, then trailing behind it, you hear boom, boom," another witness told KGW. "The second flame was [the] engine, maybe 20-30 feet behind."

Another witness, Brandon Frost, tweeted: "It was horrific! Praying..."

We were on a rooftop off of Quimby and 14th and heard/saw this happen in real time. It was horrific! Praying for the individual(s) involved 😥 — Brandon J. Frost (@BFrost84) March 28, 2021

The car fell onto several other parked cars below. No one else was hurt.

"Kind of a miracle I guess that not only they survived, but nothing else happened to anyone or—as far as I could tell—anything else," Pryor

The northbound l-405 ramp to Highway 30 was closed for the investigation.

Police are still investigating the cause of this crash.