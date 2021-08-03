2 die in crash on Glenn Jackson Bridge; NB I-205 closed

The northbound lanes of I-205 are closed from NE Airport Way over the bridge to Highway 14 in Washington.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people died in a crash on the Glenn L. Jackson Bridge early Monday morning. At 3:20 a.m., Portland police said the northbound lanes of I-205 were closed from Northeast Airport Way over the bridge to WA-14 in Washington and would remain closed for multiple hours.

At 6 a.m., the Oregon Department of Transportation reported that northbound traffic was being diverted off at Airport Way. ODOT said travelers should avoid the area, use an alternate route or expect long delays.

Check the latest traffic updates for this closure on tripcheck.com.

The two-vehicle crash happened at 1:10 a.m. When officers arrived they found one car on fire. The drivers of both vehicles died at the scene. ODOT said the crash involved a wrong-way driver.