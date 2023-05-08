'We're going to keep fighting': Beaverton Starbucks employees strike for better pay, working conditions among other things

Beaverton Starbucks employees were joined by union members from across the West Coast, as they seek better wages and more working hours.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAVERTON, Oregon — Beaverton Starbucks workers continued a two-day strike Saturday, adding to workers in several industries who have ongoing labor disputes.

Beaverton workers were joined by union members from across the West Coast, who came to Beaverton to support employees at the Southwest Cedar Hills Boulevard and Southwest Jenkins Road location.

Workers said they need higher wages, better health care and more guaranteed hours from Starbucks.

Dozens picketed outside the store, and covered the Starbucks drive-thru in chalk with pro-union messages.

"We're not getting a lot of support from behind the scenes," Emily Pickering, a Starbucks employee said.

Four Starbucks stores across Portland organized protests on Friday and Saturday. They were joined by fellow union members who traveled to Portland on a nationwide bus tour.

"I think it'll definitely send a message to the company,” Starbucks employee Remy Switzer said. “And hopefully it'll change something but obviously Starbucks has been very adamant about any and all claims that they are doing anything illegal."

Workers claimed Starbucks is trying to union bust, and has fired union representatives in the past.

"We're going to keep fighting, we're going to keep striking and do what we have to," Pickering said.

Pickering has worked for Starbucks for 1.5 years. She said she doesn’t get enough hours. Others said that is another issue they hope to address.

Her co-worker, Oliver Boyce said he’d also like to see Starbucks guarantee continued gender affirming health coverage nationwide. Starbucks currently does offer gender affirming health care.

"And it just seems like whenever you try to voice your opinion to Starbucks it's almost like screaming in a void at this point," Boyce said.

In a statement, Starbucks said it is committed to a first contract with union representatives who have bargained with professionalism.