Powell's Books union votes to authorize strike

The vote does not trigger a strike, but allows the union's bargaining team to call for one if it decides it's necessary. Bargaining has been ongoing since February.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Workers at Powell's Books have voted to authorize a possible strike amid ongoing union contract negotiations with the famous independent Portland bookstore. The union announced the results of the vote Wednesday, and said the strike authorization received 92% approval.

The vote does not mean a strike will necessarily happen, but it authorizes the union's bargaining team to call for a strike at its discretion. The union said it has asked the bookstore to continue negotiations at the bargaining table, but that the vote signals that it will "respond accordingly" if the company does not do so.

The union added that it is asking the public for support, but is not calling for a boycott of the bookstore.

"If that ever changes, we'll be really loud about it," the union wrote on Facebook.

The Facebook post said the union is seeking "a living wage and access to affordable health care" and a contract that "reflects (workers') contributions to the company's success." Earlier Facebook posts also criticized an annual wage increase proposal from the company that the union said would "keep many workers below a living wage for the life of the contract," and argued that the company's proposals were worse than the previous contract.

Powell's workers are affiliated with the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 5, and have been unionized since 1999. Earlier Facebook posts from the union indicate that the current round of contract bargaining has been ongoing since February, and that the contract current under negotiation will be the union's eighth with the company.