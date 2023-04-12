Opening date set for Shake Shack in downtown Portland

The new shop across the street from Powell's Books will be the chain's second location in Oregon. The first is in Beaverton.

PORTLAND, Ore. — East Coast burger chain Shake Shack is less than two weeks from making its first foray into Portland proper. The chain's downtown location at 1016 West Burnside will open April 24, according to multiple media reports.

The site across the street from Powell's Books has been under construction for months, and the site has appeared to be nearly complete in recent weeks. Shake Shack began hiring for the site last fall.

The new restaurant will be the first Shake Shack in Portland and the second in Oregon. The chain opened its first Oregon location at Cedar Hills Crossing in Beaverton in 2021, drawing a line that wrapped around the store as customers waited for hours on the opening day for the chance to order the chain's signature burgers, shakes and fries.

Another famous burger chain, California-based In-and-Out, has also been making its way steadily north toward Portland, most recently with the opening of a restaurant in Keizer in 2019 that put it within an hour of the rose city.

The company has reportedly eyed two Portland-area locations, one by Bridgeport Village in Tualatin and the other in Beaverton, the latter hit a roadblock last summer when Washington County denied the company's land use application.

