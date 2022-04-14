Oregon's second Shake Shack is coming to downtown Portland

Shake Shack, the iconic East Coast burger restaurant is hiring for its upcoming restaurant across from Powell's City of Books in downtown.

The food chain (NYSE: SHAK) has posted a job listing for a restaurant manager who can either work four 10-hour shifts or five 8-hour shifts a week at 1016 W. Burnside St. in downtown Portland.

"As we experience tremendous growth, our leaders are the driving force to our continued success," the listing states. "We are seeking a positive and enthusiastic Restaurant Manager who loves to serve! This is an excellent opportunity for a leader with 2 – 3 years of restaurant management experience."

Having food-handler certification is a preferred qualification for the job. The boss will lead other workers, handle payroll and scheduling, and complete other managerial tasks.

R&H Construction posted to social media earlier this month about working on the development, noting this is the second Oregon location for Shake Shack. The other spot is at 2597 S.W. Cedar Hills Blvd. in Beaverton.