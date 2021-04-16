Oregon's first Shake Shack opens in Beaverton

Shake Shack means more competition not just from chains like Five Guys and Killer Burger, but the local favorites too.

BEAVERTON, Ore. — There’s a new option in the Portland area’s popular burger scene. As of Friday morning, the state’s first Shake Shack is open at Cedar Hills Crossing in Beaverton.

It’s not only known for its burgers, but also its fries and milkshakes. Customers stood in line for hours Friday. The line wrapped around the store.

“We saw this as a great opportunity, we’re actually going to be expanding in the downtown area in sometime early next year,” said Drew Mitrakos, who’s the marketing manager for Shake Shack.

She knows there’s competition in the area for a great burger. Competition not just from chains like Five Guys and Killer Burger but the local favorites too. Just a few miles away off Canyon Road is a place claiming to have the best burger in town.

Opal Foley Lawson has owned The Canyon Grille for the past 13 years. Even with big names coming within miles, she knows what’s going to keep her open.

“I think we have a really good product and people come here and say it’s the best burger in town, and just keeping that way every single day,” said Lawson. She went on to say that her fresh ingredients are another reason her burgers are so good.