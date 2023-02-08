Providence St. Vincent physicians in Portland decide to unionize

Physicians said they are looking for increased staffing, more compensation and a voice in decisions.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Providence St. Vincent Medical Center physicians, known as hospitalists, overwhelmingly voted to unionize on Tuesday.

87% of the members voted in favor of unionization, with just five hospitalists voting against it.

In June nurses went on strike at Providence. Both nurses and hospitalists said they need more staffing. Hospitalists also said they want to be compensated for hours working at the hospital past their shifts, and want a voice in decision-making.

“Sometimes it’s at a personal cost or personal sacrifice where you might have someone stay over beyond their shift to help,” Providence St. Vincent Hospitalist Shirley Fox said.

Fox said she and 73 other physicians work longer hours than their allotted shift, ensuring patients are tended to. They also spend the time completing paperwork.

Fox said because of the emotional and physical stress of the job, there’s a high burnout rate among hospitalists.

“Physicians are making decisions about leaving the field of medicine,” Fox said.

In a statement, Providence officials said it respects the unionization decision of Providence Medical group hospitalists. It stated that Providence has a long history of working collaboratively with unions, and plans to negotiate in good faith over the terms of a first contract.

Burnout isn’t just common at Providence St. Vincent. It’s happening nationwide.

In a 2022 survey of more than 20,000 physicians, the American Medical Association found 20% of physicians plan to leave the profession in the next two years.

33%-50% of physicians and nurses plan to cut back their hours.