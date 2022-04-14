Neighbors call for changes to stretch of Beaverton road where man was killed

Beloved father Michael Frainey was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Southwest Barrows Road earlier this week.

BEAVERTON, Ore. — People living in a Beaverton neighborhood are calling for changes to a stretch of roadway where a pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run on Monday night.

"This is a really nice neighborhood," Affouet Price said. "People are nice, but once they get in their cars it's kind of crazy."

Price and her husband live at the corner of Southwest 154th and Barrows, the eastern edge of a stretch of road that saw the deadly crash Monday evening.

"I was truly, truly saddened because it was right behind my door," Price said.

Monday's crash happened near Southwest 157th and Barrows, a few blocks away from the Prices. Authorities have since revealed that beloved husband, father, and local umpire Michael Frainey was out for a walk when he was hit and killed by a potentially intoxicated driver.

"I just couldn't believe it — but at the same time, I'm like, it's not surprising," Price said.

Price said that she sees a lot of drivers speeding on Southwest Barrows. She sees crashes, too. A city spokesperson said that between January 2019 and January 2022, there were more than 30 crashes on Barrows. One of those crashes was outside the Prices' home.

"I don't know if they were speeding or what, but they clipped the wall, went across the road ... there's a barricade and they hit it and they jumped their car and flipped it and it landed in the wetlands behind me," Scott Price said.

Crashes like that one and the deadly one this week explain a change.org petition that already has more than 600 signatures. The petition calls for safety improvements on Barrows. Neighbors would like to see speed cushions or rumble strips, enhanced police enforcement, and an additional four-way traffic signal, among other things.

"There's just so many people now, and there are so many houses and apartments and new buildings and restaurants — and everybody is walking — that it needs to slow down," a woman by the name of Theresa told KGW.

The Prices agree. They hope change comes sooner rather than later.

"There's no need to make another family be sad and break such bad news," Affouet Price said.