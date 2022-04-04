Deadly hit-and-run under investigation in SE Portland

Officers responded to the intersection of Southeast Powell Boulevard and 47th Avenue on Monday night and found a female dead at the scene.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Monday night in Southeast Portland, police said.

Officers responded to the intersection of Southeast Powell Boulevard and 47th Avenue around 10:25 p.m. and found a female dead at the scene, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said.

The driver left the scene and PPB's Major Crash Team is working to identify them.

Southeast Powell Boulevard was closed between Southeast 45th Avenue and 49th Avenue.