Beaverton police: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash

Police said a potentially intoxicated driver hit someone on Southwest Barrows Road between Southwest 154th and 157th Avenues.

BEAVERTON, Ore. — A pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Beaverton Monday night, according to police.

The Beaverton Police Department reported that a potentially intoxicated driver hit someone on Southwest Barrows Road between Southwest 154th and 157th Avenues around 6 p.m., then left the scene.

The pedestrian was described as a middle-aged man. His name was not immediately released.

Police said the driver who hit him was a middle-aged woman. Investigators have spoken to her, but she was not taken into custody right away. However, she could be facing charges of hit-and-run and driving under the influence of intoxicants.