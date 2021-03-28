Police searching for 3 escaped teens from MacLaren Youth Correctional Facility

Three young men escaped from MacLaren Youth Correctional facility and authorities are asking the public for help in locating them.

WOODBURN, Ore. — Three teens escaped from MacLaren Youth Correctional Facility in Woodburn at around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday. The three are said to be a danger to themselves and others.

Warrants have been issued for their arrest and authorities are asking anyone who has seen them to please contact 911.

The three teens were described in a press release as:

Preston Andrizzi, age 19, convicted of assault 2 in Marion County. Height: 6′ 1″. Weight: 158 pounds. Last address: Albany, Oregon. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and has multiple tattoos on his hands and arms, his left shin and his upper left ear.

Anthony Fitz-Henry, age 18, adjudicated for burglary 2 in Marion County (Anthony currently has short hair, contrary to the photo below). Height: 5′ 7″. Weight: 141 pounds. Last address: Keizer, Oregon. He has hazel eyes and sandy-colored hair.

Christian Goin, age 17, adjudicated for assault 4 in Linn County. Height: 5′ 10″. Weight: 141 pounds. Last address: Albany, Oregon. He has brown eyes and brown hair, and has multiple scars and tattoos on his arms and hands.

In their escape, the teens allegedly assaulted a MacLaren staff member and stole their keys and were able to escape through a hole in the perimeter fence.



It is unknown if the teens are still together. Authorities are asking anyone who may have information regarding their whereabouts to call Oregon State Police at 503-375-3555 and reference case #SP21-078472.

“Our number one concern is protecting the safety and security of our staff, the youth in our custody, and the community,” said Sarah Evans, deputy communications manager for Oregon Youth Authority. “We will be assisting the police with their investigation and will be conducting an internal review to ensure that this type of incident does not happen again.”