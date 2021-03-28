Oregon reports 253 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 253 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in its daily update on Sunday. The new cases bring the state’s total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic to 163,952. No new deaths were reported on Sunday, so the state’s death roll remains at 2,375.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state is 143, which is 25 more than was reported on Saturday. There are 32 people in the intensive care unit, which is 10 more than was reported on Sunday.



OHA continues its vaccination efforts across the state and is keeping track by type of vaccine. So far, Oregon has administered 858,095 doses of Pfizer, 820,414 doses of Moderna and 38,937 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines.



To date, there have been 1,043,055 doses of Pfizer, 1,003,700 doses of Moderna and 61,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine distributed across the state.



For more vaccine information, visit OHA’s dashboard.