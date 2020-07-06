50 arrested during unlawful assembly outside Portland Justice Center

Portland police said two Multnomah County sheriff's deputies were injured after someone launched a commercial-grade firework over the fence.

PORTLAND, Ore. — After a peaceful protest ended at Portland’s Irving Park, police arrested 50 people during a demonstration at the Portland Justice Center late Saturday night.

Fifty arrests is the most made in a single night since protests began in Portland on May 29.

By 9:30 p.m. Portland police tweeted that hundreds had gathered in front of the Justice Center, which has been fenced off since riots erupted on May 29.

In a familiar scene for the past several nights, peaceful protests have been followed by an unlawful assembly and clashes with police. At around 10:50 p.m., police declared the group gathered by the Justice Center an unlawful assembly and requested that they leave the area.

Police said people were shining laser pointers at officers, using mirrors to deflect light at officers, throwing things over the fence and attempting to cut into the fence.

Despite repeated warnings to leave, people continued to throw water bottles, balloons full of paint, full cans of liquid and other items over the fence, police said.

Police began dispersing the protesters with crowd control tactics at about 11:30 p.m., 40 minutes after the gathering was declared an unlawful assembly.

Officers did not use any CS gas to disperse the crowd, according to a news release from the police bureau.

Earlier Saturday, Mayor Ted Wheeler announced that he has instructed police to only use CS gas, or tear gas, if lives are in danger and there are no other choices to disperse the crowd. However, in his statement via email, there was no clarification on who would make the decision on what is considered life threatening or what other steps should be taken before tear gas is deployed.

Around midnight, someone launched a commercial-grade firework over the fence, injuring two Multnomah County sheriff’s deputies. Both were checked for possible concussions.

The crowd was gone by 2 a.m.

On Sunday afternoon, police released the names of 48 of the 50 people arrested:

Travonne Trahan, 26-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Jonathan Languin, 29-year-old, Disorderly Conduct II, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Leah Bendlin, 38-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Grant Henderson, 30-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Matthew Gumm, 34-year-old, Resist Arrest, Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Assault III, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Andrea Woidyla, 23-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Lamon Hope, 35-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Joe Ketcher, 37-year-old, Disorderly Conduct II, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Resist Arrest

Bobbie Marcotte, 21-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Caitlin Callahan, 34-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Hugo Bertam-Pavy, 26-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Asia Brown, 39-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Dennis Fish, 20-year-old, Resist Arrest, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Sheila Kelley, 24-year-old, Resist Arrest, Attempt Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Jesse Swordfisk, 30-year-old, Disorderly Conduct II, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Allison Merrill, 29-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Elizabeth Glickman, 34-year-old, Disorderly Conduct II, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Jay Haliczer, 41-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct II

Darryl Mason, 28-year-old, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Sekou Sumaworo, 23-year-old, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering (2 Counts), Resisting Arrest

Alexandra Enderle, 29-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Colton Mincey, 29-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Jennifer Paulson, 24-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Sarah Lilley, 26-year-old, Attempt Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Interfering with a Peace Officer

David Roos, 27-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Kaitlyn Barett, 21-year-old, Reckless Driving, Attempt Elude

Rios Avalos, 23-year-old, Disorderly Conduct II, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Maxwell Davis, 28-year-old, Disorderly Conduct II, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Caleb Anderson, 18-year-old, Reckless Driving, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Sydney Davis, 21-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Camden Shillitto, 26-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Matthew Swisher, 27-year-old, Disorderly Conduct II, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Stayten Willows, 35-year-old, Disorderly Conduct II, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Helen "Skelen" Porterfield, 22-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Stephen McNulty, 32-year-old, Disorderly Conduct II, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Luther Jonsson III, 21-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Michael Jimenez, 29-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Cameron Mclaren, 27-year-old, Burglary II, Theft II

Oscar Lemus-Arellano, 25-year-old, Disorderly Conduct II

William Lambert, 30-year-old, Resist Arrest, Assault III, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Yarin Taylor, 51-year-old, Warrant

Christopher Loughridge, 23-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Aria Bare, 28-year-old, Disorderly Conduct II, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Landon Freeman, 26-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Obadiah Powell, 19-year-old, Disorderly Conduct II, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Robert Meier, 28-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Jaime Monsher, 22-year-old, Attempt Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Disorderly Conduct II, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Stanhope Simpson, 30-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer