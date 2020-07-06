Portland protests continue for Day 9

Protests continue across Portland over police brutality and racial injustice.

PORTLAND, Ore. — For the ninth straight night, demonstrations across Portland continue. Protesters are gathering to march over the death of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died in police custody after an officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, and other police brutalities and racial injustices.

Portland joins many other cities across the country in demonstrations.

As with nights before, thousands have gathered at Revolution Hall to march across Portland. Another group gathered at Terry Schrunk Plaza to protest police brutality across the nation.

On Friday night, thousands of people marched from Revolution Hall to peacefully protest in Waterfront Park. A group was also at the Justice Center and clashed with police. Eventually tear gas was deployed to disperse the crowd. It is unclear whether the tear gas was deployed only by the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office, or also by the Portland Police Bureau, KGW has reached out for clarification.

On Saturday, Mayor Ted Wheeler announced that he has instructed Portland Police to only use CS gas, or tear gas, if lives are in danger and there are no other choices to disperse the crowd. However, in his statement via email, there was no clarification on who would make the decision on what is considered life threatening or what other steps should be taken before tear gas is deployed. KGW has reached out for clarification.

Portland police released videos on social media showing officers perspective from behind the fence at the Justice Center. The video shows demonstrators throwing things over the fence.