2 Clackamas County deputies transported to hospital following crash

Two deputies sustained minor injuries in a crash in Clark Couty.

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — Two Clackamas County Sheriff's Office deputies have been taken to the hospital after being involved in a crash.

The deputies were in pursuit of a suspect when they crashed on SE 82nd Avenue, closing down the street between SE Sunnybrook and Highway 224.

The suspect was not hurt in the collision and was taken into custody. According to the Clark County Sheriff's Office Twitter, the deputies sustained only minor injuries.

SE 82nd Avenue will be closed for several more hours, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office's Twitter.