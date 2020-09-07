Driver fires gunshots into the air after confrontation with demonstrators in downtown Portland

Video shows the driver pointing a handgun into the air and firing five shots.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Video shows a driver firing six gunshots into the air during a confrontation with demonstrators in downtown Portland early Thursday morning.

The videos shared on social media show a white car in the middle of a group of people. The group was near the base of the now-removed Thompson Elk statue on Southwest Main Street just after 1 a.m. when the driver slowly moved away from the group, held up a handgun and fired five shots into the air.

A sixth shot can be heard after the car is nearly a block away.

Portland police say the shots were fired into the air and no one was injured. Officers on scene tried to track down the driver, but no arrest has been made.

In a news release, Portland police say "due to the demonstration, officers were unable to canvass the area for evidence until later. No evidence was recovered from the scene."