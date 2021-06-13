OHSU helping to develop new blood test to detect cancers

The new test has the potential to save lives through early detection.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) is part of a national research study developing a simple blood test that can detect different types of cancer.

Dr. Tom Beer is a medical oncologist and serves as deputy director of the Knight Cancer Institute at OHSU. He is leading some of the clinical trials. He said for most cancers, doctors do not currently have an early detection test for patients.

Early screenings are most effective only on specific types of cancer, including colorectal, breast and lung.

However, this new blood test could expand that list.

"[The test] looks at tiny amounts of cancer DNA that are spilled into the blood and are detectable," Beer explained. "[It] pinpoints what kind of cancer or what organ the cancer came from."

Early results in the trials indicate the tests are effective in finding roughly 50 types of cancer.

"Cancers for which we don't currently have any means for early detection," Beer said.

One of the most significant findings is that the tests work to detect cancers in the early stages, which tend to be more easily treatable.

"That has the promise of substantially reducing the number of folks who die from cancer," Beer explained.

Thousands participated in the study nationwide, but Beer said Oregon and Washington had the greatest representation, with about 1,700 participants.

Researchers will continue to follow patients' progress over the next year before releasing more results of the study.

Beer said years from now, he's optimistic the new blood test will be seen as a turning point in cancer research and treatment.