New student health center opens at Reynolds High School

TROUTDALE, Ore. — A long awaited student health center has opened at Reynolds High School in Troutdale. This is the ninth student health center to open in Multnomah County.
Officials say Reynolds School District is home to the largest number of Medicaid insured youth in the county.
Steve Padilla with the Reynolds School District says 11,000 students will have access to the health center. He says immigration status does not matter, and you do not have to have insurance. There's no out-of-pocket cost to the student, according to Padilla. You're insurance will be billed if you have it or officials can help you get it. The health center has four exam rooms and offers a full range of medical care.
"Sports physicals, annual exams, immunizations, care for chronic illnesses or injury, COVID-19 testing, reproductive healthcare, dental hygiene and mental health counseling," Padilla said.
The student health center is open five days a week and they have the option for virtual appointments.