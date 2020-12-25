Inspirational speaker gives advice on New Year's resolutions

An inspirational speaker shares some insight on how people can complete their New Year's resolutions after a tough 2020.

PORTLAND, Ore. — 2020 has been a tough year for a lot of people, so Portland inspirational speaker Greg Bell says don't put too much pressure on yourself when it comes to your New Year's resolutions.

"One of the things that happens with a lot of people is they actually overwhelm themselves," Bell said. "They come up with this big list of all these things they actually want to do, and you only have so much time and energy."

Charene Simmons, who lives in Eagle Creek, said her grandfather died of a non-COVID-19-related illness a few months ago. She said he loved to go to Portland Trail Blazers games.

"Papa was a huge Blazers fan," she said. "We would always take him to Blazers games. Those were our fondest, fondest memories."

Her New Year's resolution: She's not going to take any moment for granted in 2021.

Tracy Chambless, from Cascade Locks, said her goal is to stay healthy next year. She's said the pandemic has shaped her New Year's resolution.

"What is the absolute healthiest food I can eat to build my immune system, to keep me strong, to keep my mind strong?" Chambless asked. "Because it's so easy to go negative."

Bell agreed that staying positive is one of the most important things.