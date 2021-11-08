Here's where kids can get a COVID-19 vaccine in the Portland area

Appointments are booking up fast, but there are some available.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Looking for an COVID-19 vaccine for your 5- to 11-year-old? Appointments are filling up fast, but there are many options across the Portland metro area. The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) said demand is high, but there is more supply now than there was for adults during the initial vaccine rollout. Appointments may be fully booked when you check. Openings are updated as providers get more vaccine supply.

This list will be updated.

Vaccine finder tools

Oregon Health Authority Vaccine Finder- Oregon has a website where you can find a vaccine site near you. Click on 'filter your results' and select 'Pfizer age 5 to 11'

Washington Vaccine Locator- Washington also its own vaccine finder tool. Type in your zip code to find appointments within 50 miles of your location. You can also use the filters to find slots specifically for children age 5-11.

CDC Vaccines.gov

Portland hospitals and clinics

Portland Public Schools clinics

Eight PPS elementary schools will host on-site vaccine clinics in the coming weeks. Students will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive a vaccine. Parents or guardians will also be able to get COVID-19 vaccines or boosters or a flu shot at the clinics.

Clinics will be held at:

Boise-Eliot/Humboldt Elementary

César Chávez K-8

Faubion PK-8

Lent Elementary

Rigler Elementary

Rosa Parks Elementary

Scott Elementary

Sitton Elementary

Multnomah County

Multnomah County has not announced any county-sponsored vaccine clinics for kids age 5 to 11 as of Nov. 8.

Washington County

Washington County is sponsoring a number of walk-in clinics for kids age 5 to 11 to get vaccinated beginning Nov. 9. Be aware that because of the nature of walk-in clinics, they might not be able to accommodate everyone who shows up.

Clackamas County

Clackamas County is sponsoring clinics for North Clackamas School District students and their families, held on Wednesdays by appointment only at Clackamas Town Center.

Nov. 10, 17, Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 29 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Nov. 24 and Dec. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Students under age 15 will need a parent or guardian present

Click here to begin scheduling — use location code "kids"