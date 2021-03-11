Here's what we know about COVID-19 vaccines for kids ages 5-11

Millions of elementary school-aged children are now eligible for Pfizer's kid-size vaccine. Thousands of doses have already been shipped to Oregon and Washington.

PORTLAND, Ore. — In Oregon and Washington, kids ages 5-11 are now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine after clearing the federal and state requirements that have deemed it safe and effective.

Here's what you need to know about the newly approved kid-size vaccine doses:

When can kids get the shot?

Kids ages 5-11 in Oregon and Washington can get a Pfizer COVID-19 shot starting Nov. 3 after receiving approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup.

Vaccinations have also already started for elementary-aged children in the U.S.

Are kids getting the same vaccine as adults?

The Pfizer vaccine for kids contains a 10 microgram dose, one-third of the amount in vaccine doses for people 12 and older.

How do we know if the vaccine is safe?

The FDA gave the Pfizer vaccine emergency use authorization for kids 5-11 after a clinical trial involving 3,100 children who received the kid-size doses. Close to half the vaccine recipients were monitored for at least two months after their second shot. No serious side effects have been detected in the ongoing study.

The FDA and CDC safety surveillance systems previously identified increased risks of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of tissue surrounding the heart) after getting the Pfizer vaccine, particularly following the second dose.

Using modeling to predict COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths among children 5-11, the FDA said its assessment found the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks.

What are the side effects for kids?

Common side effects in the clinical trial included arm soreness after injection, redness and swelling, fatigue, headache, muscle and/or joint pain, chills, fever, swollen lymph nodes, nausea and decreased appetite. More children reported side effects after the second dose than after the first dose.

Side effects were generally mild to moderate in severity and occurred within two days after vaccination, and most went away within one to two days.

Where can kids get the shot?

Health officials are working to make the Pfizer vaccine available to kids in Oregon’s federally qualified health centers, local public health authorities, pharmacies, doctor’s offices and pediatric clinics.

Oregon has ordered roughly 120,000 kid-size doses that will be distributed to about 300 sites in the coming week. The federal government is offering to give pharmacies another 60,000 vaccine doses for kids.

The Washington State Department of Health said its initial supply will be about 315,000 kid-size doses, but said the supply will increase and "there will be enough vaccine for all eligible children."

It's not yet clear where the vaccine shipments will be delivered. In the meantime, you can try reaching out to health care providers and your child's pediatrician to learn where they might be available.

A number of pharmacy chains plan to start kids' vaccinations at nationwide this weekend, including CVS and Walgreens. Here's where you can schedule a vaccine for your child.

Portland Public Schools planning vaccine pilot program

Portland Public Schools is developing a pilot program aimed at vaccinating students ages 5-11.

A spokesperson said eight schools are participating in the pilot program: Boise-Eliot/Humboldt Elementary, Cesar Chavez School, Faubion School, Lent Elementary, Rigler Elementary, Rose Parks Elementary, Scott Elementary and Sitton Elementary.

PPS hopes to open six clinics by Thanksgiving and two more by early January.

The pilot program will focus on vaccinating students with barriers to accessing the vaccine.

We'll be sure to update these answers as we learn more.