Hundreds of kids get COVID-19 vaccine at Oaks Amusement Park

The clinic was held in the park's parking lot for clinic for kids 5-11 years-old

PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of parents have showed up to Oaks Amusement Park on Saturday for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for kids.

Earlier this week, millions of children ages 5-11 became eligible to get Pfizer's kid-size vaccine.

This weekend Sellwood Medical Clinic took over the Oaks Park parking lot to host a drive-thru clinic for elementary school-age children.

"This has been such a process. We’re just over the moon and so grateful," one parent said while waiting for her young daughter to get the shot.

And parents are not the only ones who are excited.

An 11-year-old girl named Ruby was just as relieved as her dad to get her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine because she’ll now be able to spend more time with friends.

“It’s going to be really exciting for me to go inside their houses and maybe have sleepovers with them. So that's really exciting," she said.

Insurance is not required for families to stop by the clinic but an appointment is a must.

"They just register and sign up and then find a spot, and that’s the hardest part right now because there is limited vaccine," said Monique Prichard with Sellwood Medical Clinic. "But as it becomes more available, there will be more spots available.”

Sellwood Medical Clinic said they have received 1,200 doses of kid-size vaccine doses; 400 were administered Friday, another 450 Saturday and the rest will be given on Sunday.