Oregon sets new daily high with 21 COVID-19 deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 21 deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, the highest number of deaths reported in a single day since the pandemic began.
The previous record was 20 on Nov. 19.
"We feel pain and sorrow for our neighbors who've lost their lives to COVID-19 and the families they leave behind," said OHA Director Patrick Allen. He called Tuesday's report a "call to action" to stop the spread of COVID-19.
"More Oregonians will die if we don't contain it," Allen said.
The state's death toll is now 847. OHA also reported that the number of Oregonians hospitalized with COVID-19 also increased as did the number of people who are in intensive care with the virus.
OHA also reported 1,011 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, marking the state's seventh day in a row with more than 1,000 reported cases. There have been 67,333 known cases of COVID-19 in Oregon.
The highest number of cases reported Tuesday came from Washington County with 183, followed by Multnomah County with 150 and Marion County with 113.
OHA reported the following information about the people whose deaths were reported Tuesday:
- Oregon's 827th COVID-19 death was a 74-year-old woman in Washington County. She tested positive on Nov. 15 and died on Nov. 19, at Tuality Community Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon's 828th COVID-19 death was a 94-year-old man in Multnomah County. He tested positive on Oct. 22 and died on Nov. 1, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon's 829th COVID-19 death was a 68-year-old woman in Multnomah County. She tested positive on Oct. 29 and died on Nov. 18, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon's 830th COVID-19 death was an 81-year-old man in Multnomah County. He died on Nov. 15, in his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon's 831st COVID-19 death was an 89-year-old woman in Multnomah County. She tested positive on Nov. 9 and died on Nov. 15, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon's 832nd COVID-19 death was a 93-year-old woman in Washington County. She tested positive on Nov. 9 and died on Nov. 10, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon's 833rd COVID-19 death was an 89-year-old woman in Wallowa County. She tested positive on Oct. 26 and died on Nov. 9, at Wallowa Memorial Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon's 834th COVID-19 death was an 81-year-old man in Douglas County. He tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 22, at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon's 835th COVID-19 death was a 75-year-old man in Multnomah County. He tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 17. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- Oregon's 836th COVID-19 death was a 92-year-old woman in Multnomah County. She tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 11, in her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon's 837th COVID-19 death was a 91-year-old woman in Douglas County. She tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Nov. 20, at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon's 838th COVID-19 death was an 81-year-old man in Linn County. He tested positive on Oct. 26 and died on Nov. 18, at Portland Veteran’s Administration Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon's 839th COVID-19 death was an 82-year-old man in Jackson County. He tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 21, at Rogue Valley Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon's 840th COVID-19 death was a 72-year-old woman in Jackson County. She tested positive on Oct. 26 and died on Nov. 21, at Rogue Valley Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon's 841st COVID-19 death was an 89-year-old man in Union County. He tested positive on Nov. 11 and died on Nov. 23. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- Oregon's 842nd COVID-19 death was a 94-year-old man in Clackamas County. He tested positive on Oct. 29 and died on Nov. 7, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon's 843rd COVID-19 death was a 74-year-old man in Multnomah County. He tested positive on June 24 and died on Nov. 4, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon's 844th COVID-19 death was a 91-year-old man in Multnomah County. He tested positive on Nov. 15 and died on Nov. 20, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon's 845th COVID-19 death was a 58-year-old man in Multnomah County. He tested positive on Nov. 4 and died on Nov. 14, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon's 846th COVID-19 death was a 72-year-old man in Multnomah County. He tested positive on Oct. 24 and died on Oct. 25, at Portland Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon's 847th COVID-19 death was a 33-year-old man in Marion County. He died on Nov. 12, at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
The cases reported Tuesday came from the following counties:
- Baker: 7
- Benton: 20
- Clackamas: 106
- Clatsop: 7
- Columbia: 7
- Coos: 4
- Crook: 3
- Curry: 7
- Deschutes: 44
- Douglas: 19
- Grant: 4
- Harney: 2
- Hood River: 6
- Jackson: 56
- Jefferson: 12
- Josephine: 11
- Klamath: 16
- Lake: 9
- Lane: 57
- Lincoln: 23
- Linn: 21
- Malheur: 17
- Marion: 113
- Morrow: 5
- Multnomah: 150
- Polk: 30
- Tillamook: 1
- Umatilla: 34
- Union: 4
- Wasco: 9
- Washington: 183
- Yamhill: 24