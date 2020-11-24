x
Oregon sets new daily high with 21 COVID-19 deaths

State health officials reported that the number of Oregonians hospitalized with COVID-19 also increased as did the number of people in intensive care with the virus.
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 21 deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, the highest number of deaths reported in a single day since the pandemic began.

The previous record was 20 on Nov. 19.

"We feel pain and sorrow for our neighbors who've lost their lives to COVID-19 and the families they leave behind," said OHA Director Patrick Allen. He called Tuesday's report a "call to action" to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"More Oregonians will die if we don't contain it," Allen said.

The state's death toll is now 847. OHA also reported that the number of Oregonians hospitalized with COVID-19 also increased as did the number of people who are in intensive care with the virus.

OHA also reported 1,011 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, marking the state's seventh day in a row with more than 1,000 reported cases. There have been 67,333 known cases of COVID-19 in Oregon.

The highest number of cases reported Tuesday came from Washington County with 183, followed by Multnomah County with 150 and Marion County with 113.

INTERACTIVE: Oregon Coronavirus Cases/Deaths by Gender

OHA reported the following information about the people whose deaths were reported Tuesday:

  • Oregon's 827th COVID-19 death was a 74-year-old woman in Washington County. She tested positive on Nov. 15 and died on Nov. 19, at Tuality Community Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
  • Oregon's 828th COVID-19 death was a 94-year-old man in Multnomah County. He tested positive on Oct. 22 and died on Nov. 1, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
  • Oregon's 829th COVID-19 death was a 68-year-old woman in Multnomah County. She tested positive on Oct. 29 and died on Nov. 18, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
  • Oregon's 830th COVID-19 death was an 81-year-old man in Multnomah County. He died on Nov. 15, in his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
  • Oregon's 831st COVID-19 death was an 89-year-old woman in Multnomah County. She tested positive on Nov. 9 and died on Nov. 15, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
  • Oregon's 832nd COVID-19 death was a 93-year-old woman in Washington County. She tested positive on Nov. 9 and died on Nov. 10, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
  • Oregon's 833rd COVID-19 death was an 89-year-old woman in Wallowa County. She tested positive on Oct. 26 and died on Nov. 9, at Wallowa Memorial Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
  • Oregon's 834th COVID-19 death was an 81-year-old man in Douglas County. He tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 22, at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
  • Oregon's 835th COVID-19 death was a 75-year-old man in Multnomah County. He tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 17. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
  • Oregon's 836th COVID-19 death was a 92-year-old woman in Multnomah County. She tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 11, in her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
  • Oregon's 837th COVID-19 death was a 91-year-old woman in Douglas County. She tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Nov. 20, at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
  • Oregon's 838th COVID-19 death was an 81-year-old man in Linn County. He tested positive on Oct. 26 and died on Nov. 18, at Portland Veteran’s Administration Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
  • Oregon's 839th COVID-19 death was an 82-year-old man in Jackson County. He tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 21, at Rogue Valley Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
  • Oregon's 840th COVID-19 death was a 72-year-old woman in Jackson County. She tested positive on Oct. 26 and died on Nov. 21, at Rogue Valley Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
  • Oregon's 841st COVID-19 death was an 89-year-old man in Union County. He tested positive on Nov. 11 and died on Nov. 23. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
  • Oregon's 842nd COVID-19 death was a 94-year-old man in Clackamas County. He tested positive on Oct. 29 and died on Nov. 7, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
  • Oregon's 843rd COVID-19 death was a 74-year-old man in Multnomah County. He tested positive on June 24 and died on Nov. 4, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
  • Oregon's 844th COVID-19 death was a 91-year-old man in Multnomah County. He tested positive on Nov. 15 and died on Nov. 20, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
  • Oregon's 845th COVID-19 death was a 58-year-old man in Multnomah County. He tested positive on Nov. 4 and died on Nov. 14, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
  • Oregon's 846th COVID-19 death was a 72-year-old man in Multnomah County. He tested positive on Oct. 24 and died on Oct. 25, at Portland Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
  • Oregon's 847th COVID-19 death was a 33-year-old man in Marion County. He died on Nov. 12, at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map 

The cases reported Tuesday came from the following counties:

  • Baker: 7
  • Benton: 20
  • Clackamas: 106
  • Clatsop: 7
  • Columbia: 7
  • Coos: 4
  • Crook: 3
  • Curry: 7
  • Deschutes: 44
  • Douglas: 19
  • Grant: 4
  • Harney: 2
  • Hood River: 6
  • Jackson: 56
  • Jefferson: 12
  • Josephine: 11
  • Klamath: 16
  • Lake: 9
  • Lane: 57
  • Lincoln: 23
  • Linn: 21
  • Malheur: 17
  • Marion: 113
  • Morrow: 5
  • Multnomah: 150
  • Polk: 30
  • Tillamook: 1
  • Umatilla: 34
  • Union: 4
  • Wasco: 9
  • Washington: 183
  • Yamhill: 24

