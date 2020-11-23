While it's not required that groups limit their social gatherings to the same 6 people every time, doing so is discouraged and not recommended.

PORTLAND, Ore — A 2-week COVID-19 freeze is in place statewide with some strict guidelines about in-person interactions.

We’ve received many questions from KGW viewers about the new protocol for social gatherings during this temporary freeze.

These guidelines were mandated in Gov. Kate Brown's executive order, saying social gatherings must be limited to 6 people shared between a maximum of two households.

KGW set out to Verify: Do social gatherings have to be kept to the same 6 people every time?

We spoke to Liz Merah, Gov. Brown's press secretary.

“It is recommended that Oregonians limit their get-togethers during the freeze to the same 6 people total, from no more than two households, but it is not a requirement," Merah said.

This means that while it is not required that groups limit their social gatherings to the same 6 people every time, doing so is discouraged and not recommended.

Household gatherings significantly contribute to community transmission of the coronavirus. On Thursday last week, the CDC issued a strong warning against gatherings with those outside of your household for occasions like Thanksgiving.