Oregon reports record-high 437 COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Oregon’s previous record for new cases in one day was 409 on July 11.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon set a new record for daily coronavirus cases Thursday. The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 437 new confirmed and presumptive cases and two new deaths of the virus.

Oregon’s previous record for new cases in one day was 409 on July 11, but that number was in part due to a transition to a new case reporting system.

The state’s total number of cases is now 13,509.

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Thursday with 108.

Here are the counties with new cases:

Benton: 4

Clackamas: 28

Clatsop: 2

Coos: 2

Deschutes: 28

Douglas: 4

Hood River: 5

Jackson: 8

Jefferson: 6

Josephine: 1

Klamath: 3

Lane: 12

Lincoln: 3

Linn: 4

Malheur: 17

Marion: 53

Morrow: 8

Multnomah: 108

Polk: 7

Tillamook: 2

Umatilla: 50

Union: 1

Wasco: 2

Washington: 76

Yamhill: 3

Oregon’s death toll is now 249 people.

The OHA released the following information about the people who died:

Oregon’s 248th COVID-19 death is a 97-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on June 29 and died on July 15, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 249th COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on July 6 and died on July 13. Place of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.