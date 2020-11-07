409 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, OHA reports

In its daily report, the OHA said this sharp rise in numbers is due, in part, to a transition to a new reporting system, which prevented the processing of positive cases for a few hours on Thursday. Those cases are reflected in the 409 reported Saturday.

On Thursday, it was announced that OHA is asking people to voluntarily limit their in-person gatherings to 10 people or less. As the state has slowly reopened, there has been an increase of COVID-19 cases. The limit on in-person gatherings is an attempt to slow the spread of the virus and to alleviate the need to take more drastic steps that would delay the opening of the state.