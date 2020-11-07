409 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, OHA reports

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) announced 409 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday.
In its daily report, the OHA said this sharp rise in numbers is due, in part, to a transition to a new reporting system, which prevented the processing of positive cases for a few hours on Thursday. Those cases are reflected in the 409 reported Saturday.
Oregon's death toll remains 232.
The new cases reported Saturday are in the following counties:
- Baker (2)
- Benton (6)
- Clackamas (29)
- Columbia (1)
- Coos (2)
- Deschutes (15)
- Douglas (2)
- Hood River (2)
- Jackson (5)
- Jefferson (4)
- Josephine (3)
- Klamath (4)
- Lane (13)
- Lincoln (1)
- Linn (2)
- Malheur (16)
- Marion (61)
- Morrow (7)
- Multnomah (99)
- Polk (2)
- Sherman (1)
- Umatilla (50)
- Union (1)
- Wallowa (1)
- Wasco (10)
- Washington (55)
- Yamhill (15)
On Thursday, it was announced that OHA is asking people to voluntarily limit their in-person gatherings to 10 people or less. As the state has slowly reopened, there has been an increase of COVID-19 cases. The limit on in-person gatherings is an attempt to slow the spread of the virus and to alleviate the need to take more drastic steps that would delay the opening of the state.
OHA has linked outbreaks to other social gatherings like:
- Exercise classes
- Fraternity parties
- Bachelor parties
OHA recommends that everyone:
- Limit the size of gatherings
- Keep distance
- Use face coverings
- Find alternative ways for those who are vulnerable to participate.
INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map (last updated on Friday)