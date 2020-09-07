Oregon reports record-high 389 COVID-19 cases; 6 more people have died

The Oregon Health Authority reported a record-high daily total of 389 COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Six more people in Oregon have died from COVID-19, Oregon Health Authority announced on Thursday. A total of 230 people have died from the coronavirus in the state.

OHA also reported its highest daily case total since the pandemic began, announcing 389 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases in Oregon jumped to 11,188.

The previous record was 375 cases, reported on July 2.

The recent increase in cases is attributed to workplace outbreaks and community spread, according to the OHA press release. Health officials are in the process of interviewing the people who were recently diagnosed.

The new cases are in the following counties:

Benton (1)

Clackamas (20)

Clatsop (1)

Columbia (2)

Coos (4)

Crook (3)

Deschutes (5)

Hood River (1)

Jackson (7)

Jefferson (8)

Josephine (2)

Lake (2)

Lane (18)

Lincoln (15)

Linn (3)

Malheur (31)

Marion (47)

Morrow (12)

Multnomah (86)

Polk (2)

Umatilla (55)

Union (4)

Wallowa (1)

Wasco (5)

Washington (46)

Yamhill (8)

The 225th COVID-19 death announced in Oregon was a 63-year-old woman in Crook County who showed symptoms on July 1 after close contact with a confirmed case. She died on July 8, at her residence. She had no underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 226th COVID-19 death was an 83-year-old man in Umatilla County who died on July 3. The place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 227th COVID-19 death was a 71-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on June 26 and died on July 7, at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 228th COVID-19 death was a 75-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on June 10 and died on July 2 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 229th COVID-19 death was a 78-year-old woman in Clackamas County who died on June 18 at her residence. More details are pending.