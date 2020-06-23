Verify: Are face masks required in Oregon churches? What about multi-story apartment buildings?

The state has announced guidelines for businesses, but people still have a lot of questions about where masks are required.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown is requiring face masks in seven Oregon counties, Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas, Marion, Polk, Hood River and Lincoln, starting Wednesday, June 24.

The state has announced guidelines for businesses, but people still have a lot of questions. We verified the following answers:

This story will be updated with additional questions and answers regarding face mask requirements. Have a question? Email us at verify@kgw.com.

“I saw you on KGW today explaining the face masks, but you did not include churches or houses of worship in that. Could you please let me know if those are required or not? - Rebecca Poole

The new face covering requirements apply to venues, which in Phase 2 includes indoor events, including faith-based gatherings, so face coverings would be required. For counties still in Phase 1, gatherings are limited to a maximum size of 25, with physical distancing measures in place, and face coverings are strongly recommended. (Source: State of Oregon)

“When Governor Brown announced the new requirement for face-coverings starting on Wednesday, she said that she will work with businesses to get access to free face coverings. Would you guys know how to get that?" - David at Portland Shoe Repair

Throughout this crisis, the state has distributed surgical masks and respirators to counties as needed for health care workers and other front-line workers. The state is now working with businesses on the distribution of face coverings as necessary.

Businesses with questions about face coverings can call the Small Business Navigator hotline at 833-604-0880 for information on how to purchase masks or face coverings. The staff at the Small Business Navigator will also collect business contact information for future distributions. (Source: State of Oregon)

"Does this order apply to multi-story apartment buildings? Residents change floors almost exclusively by elevators which are very tight indoor "public" shared spaces. Are face masks required in this type of situation?" - Doug Hyde

The guidance applies to businesses, so face coverings would not be required in apartment buildings. Though of course, the use of face coverings is being encouraged, especially in settings where six feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained. (Source: State of Oregon)

Can a person still get unemployment if they are employed at a business that is not enforcing wearing a mask indoors and they are afraid to go to work?

Yes, an employee may still be eligible for unemployment benefits as long as they take some additional steps before quitting or being terminated for not showing up to work.

The Oregon Employment Dept has historically viewed situations in which an employee quits (constructive discharge) very strictly, and if the employment department ultimately concludes the employee "voluntarily left work without good cause," they will be denied benefits. In assessing whether the person in this scenario quit with "good cause," the employment department would likely ask the claimant questions targeted at discerning whether there were objectively reasonable alternatives the claimant could have taken before quitting, such as:

Did the claimant report to the employer that he or she believed enforcing mask use was required by the government directive? If so, what was the employer's response?

Did the claimant report the employer's failure to enforce mask used to the Oregon OSHA or any other governmental authority?

Should the employee sufficiently explain to the employment department that there were no other reasonable alternatives to quitting, the employee would then likely be granted benefits, assuming there were no other eligibility issues. Any employee in this position should be prepared to appeal a denial of an initial petition for benefits and request a hearing. (Source: Joseph Haddad, JJH Law in Portland)

Note: The Oregon Employment Department employer pandemic-related FAQs acknowledge that employees may still eligible for benefits in the event the employee has been asked to work when it would require them to be in violation of a government directive.