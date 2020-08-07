More than half of the active outbreaks this week are at facilities that process or serve food.

PORTLAND, Ore. — There are 48 active COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in Oregon.

The list was published in the Oregon Health Authority’s weekly report, which details the state’s response to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The data is current as of 11 p.m. on Sunday, July 5.

The Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem and Pacific Seafood in Newport still have the most total cases, with 183 and 181, respectively. Three more correctional institutions were added to the list this week: Snake River Correctional Institution in Malheur County has six cases; Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla County has five; MacLaren Youth Correctional Facility in Marion County has five.

The OHA tracks outbreaks of five or more employees at workplaces where there are at least 30 workers. Health officials say an outbreak remains active if there has been a case within the past 28 days. The case count for each workplace includes everyone who is linked to the outbreak, whether they are workers or a close contact.

More than half of the active outbreaks this week are at facilities that process or serve food, including 181 cases at Pacific Seafoods in Newport and 115 at Lamb Weston potato processing facility in Hermiston.

Once an outbreak is identified, health officials work with the staff to isolate sick workers, test and quarantine people who may have been exposed to the virus and implement changes to reduce the risk of transmission.

View the full list of workplace outbreaks in Oregon below (Table 7), including where the workplaces are located and how many cases are associated with each outbreak. A second grouping on the chart (Table 8) shows there have been 31 resolved workplace outbreaks.

A workplace outbreak is no longer considered active if there hasn’t been a case within the past 28 days.