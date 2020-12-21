Oregon reports 846 COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon health officials on Monday reported 846 more COVID-19 cases and six more deaths due to the virus.
The last time the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported fewer than 1,000 new cases was Nov. 27, when officials said the count would be lower due to delayed reporting. Before that, the OHA reported 935 new cases on Nov. 17.
The state’s death toll is now 1,347 people.
OHA said there are currently 528 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, two fewer than Sunday. There are 121 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, which is the same number as Sunday.
The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 103,755.
Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Thursday with 212, followed by Clackamas County with 114 and Washington County with 108.
Here are the counties with new cases:
- Baker: 1
- Benton: 7
- Clackamas: 114
- Clatsop: 3
- Columbia: 11
- Coos: 5
- Crook: 4
- Curry: 3
- Deschutes: 39
- Douglas: 27
- Harney: 3
- Hood River: 10
- Jackson: 41
- Jefferson: 26
- Josephine: 32
- Lane: 26
- Lincoln: 4
- Linn: 29
- Malheur: 4
- Marion: 69
- Morrow: 1
- Multnomah: 212
- Polk: 10
- Tillamook: 4
- Umatilla: 23
- Union: 1
- Wasco: 11
- Washington: 108
- Yamhill: 18
The OHA released the following information about the people whose deaths were reported Monday:
- Oregon’s 1,342nd COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Dec. 14 and died on Dec. 19 at St. Charles Medical Center—Bend. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,343rd COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died on Dec. 18 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 1,344th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive on Dec. 6 and died on Dec. 20 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,345th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Dec. 18 at Rogue Valley Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,346th COVID-19 death is a 60-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Dec. 14 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,347th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 11 and died on Dec. 16 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.