826 new COVID-19 cases in Oregon; officials say lower case count due to delayed reporting

Friday's reported case numbers are lower than expected because several local health departments were off for Thanksgiving, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health officials on Friday reported 826 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths linked to the virus.

There have been 70,832 known coronavirus cases in Oregon during the pandemic, including 885 people who have died.

Oregon Health Authority (OHA) noted that Friday's reported case numbers were lower than expected because several local health departments were off for Thanksgiving. OHA anticipates Saturday’s case count will be “unusually high.”

Prior to Friday, OHA had reported more than 1,000 daily cases in the state for nine straight days.

Of the newly reported cases, Washington County had the most with 297. Here is county-by-county breakdown of the new cases:

Benton: 9

Clackamas: 14

Columbia: 13

Crook: 6

Deschutes: 90

Douglas: 12

Gilliam: 1

Grant: 1

Harney: 3

Hood River: 1

Jackson: 1

Jefferson: 4

Josephine: 2

Lane: 64

Lincoln: 2

Linn: 27

Malheur: 10

Marion: 168

Morrow: 8

Multnomah: 14

Tillamook: 2

Umatilla: 45

Union: 22

Wasco: 7

Washington: 297

Yamhill: 1

OHA released the following information about the three people who died: