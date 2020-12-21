Oregon long-term care facilities start vaccinating residents and staff

Long-term care facilities started vaccinations Monday morning.

PORTLAND, Ore. — On Monday, residents and staff members at long-term care facilities in Oregon began receiving COVID-19 vaccines.

Rose Villa Senior Living in Portland started around 10 a.m. and continued vaccinating throughout the day. Officials said 180 staff and residents are receiving the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

After long-term care facilities, assisted living and retirement communities are next. Authorities say it will likely take several months to get everyone vaccinated, so they're asking for patience from the public. CEO at Rose Villa Vassar Byrd says they will continue following CDC guidelines.

"We're going to still wear PPE," Byrd said. "We are going to still wear masks, it's not like tomorrow everyone is immune. The vaccine is going to help us stay safe."