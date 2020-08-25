Oregon reports 7 more deaths, 247 more cases of COVID-19

The state's death toll due to the virus is 427. There have been a total of 25,391 known cases of COVID-19 in Oregon since the first case was reported 6 months ago.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health officials reported Tuesday that seven more Oregonians died from COVID-19, raising the state's total number of deaths due to the virus to 427.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported the following information about the seven people who died:

Oregon's 421st COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Lincoln County who died on August 15 in her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.

Oregon's 422nd COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on August 3 and died on August 23, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon's 423rd COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 23 and died on August 23, in his residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon's 424th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on July 25 and died on August 22, at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon's 425th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Lincoln county who tested positive on August 5 and died on August 23, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon's 426th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive July 23 and died on August 20, at Kadlec Regional Medical Center, in Richfield, Washington. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon's 427th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 16 and died on August 21, at Adventist Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

OHA also reported 247 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Oregon has reported a total of 25,391 known cases of the virus since the state's first case six months ago.

The highest number of cases reported Tuesday were in Multnomah County (48), Marion County (40) and Washington County (38). Here are the counties with new cases: