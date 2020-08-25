Oregon COVID-19 updates, Aug. 25: State's positive test rate much lower than national average

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Tuesday morning:
- Oregon: 420 deaths, 2,028 hospitalizations, 25,155 cases, 522,041 tests (498,182 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,867 deaths, 6,542 hospitalizations, 71,371 cases. Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 177,336 deaths, 5,743,686 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 814,135 deaths, 23,690,270 cases Latest global numbers
INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map
REAL-TIME UPDATES
8:30 a.m.
- The Oregon Health Authority reported in its weekly testing report yesterday that the state's cumulative positive testing rate is 4.5%, which is lower than the national average of 9%. The positive testing rate for Aug. 16-22 was 5.1%. "It is reassuring that test positivity is relatively stable, which suggests that the number of people newly infected with COVID-19 each week is no long increasing," OHA said in a press release. Learn more
- Multnomah County announced a 34-year-old resident died from COVID-19 on Sunday. The county's health director said the person's death is a "sad and stark reminder" of the dangers of COVID-19. Learn more
- A man in West Salem randomly received an at-home test kit. He was skeptical and asked KGW to investigate. Here's what we found. Learn more
- The Oregon Employment Department announced it will apply for a federal assistance program that could get Oregonians an extra $300 weekly unemployment benefit for three to five weeks. Learn more
INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus data by age group
INTERACTIVE: COVID-19 Cases in Oregon
INTERACTIVE: Oregon COVID-19 Hospitalization Data