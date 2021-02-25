Gov. Brown extends Oregon's state of emergency for COVID-19 into May

The declaration legally authorizes Brown’s COVID-19 executive orders and the Oregon Health Authority’s health and safety guidance.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday extended Oregon's state of emergency declaration for another 60 days. It will continue until May 2.

The declaration legally authorizes Brown’s COVID-19 executive orders and the Oregon Health Authority’s (OHA) health and safety guidance. Extending the declaration allows those orders to remain in effect.

As of Thursday morning, at least 2,194 Oregonians have died due to COVID-19, according to OHA. More than 154,000 COVID cases have been reported in Oregon.

Brown said Oregon’s infection and mortality rates have “consistently remained some of the lowest in the country”. She credited Oregonians with making smart decisions to protect themselves and their families during the pandemic.