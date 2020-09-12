30 more deaths, 1,243 new COVID-19 cases reported in Oregon

It’s the third time during the pandemic that the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has reported at least 30 coronavirus-related deaths in a day.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Health officials on Wednesday reported 1,243 new COVID-19 cases and 30 more deaths connected to the virus.

It’s the third time during the pandemic that the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has reported at least 30 coronavirus-related deaths in a day. The most deaths OHA has reported in a day was 36 on Tuesday, Dec. 8. The state’s COVID-19 death toll is up to 1,110 people.

There are 580 COVID-19 patients in Oregon as of Wednesday morning, 27 more than the day before, according to OHA. There are 132 people with COVID-19 in intensive care unit beds, five more than OHA reported Tuesday.

OHA has also reported at least 1,000 new cases in 21 of the past 22 days. The only day with less than 1,000 new cases was the day after Thanksgiving, which health officials attributed to delayed reporting because of the holiday. There has been a total of 88,287 known coronavirus cases in Oregon during the pandemic.

Multnomah and Marion counties reported the most new cases Wednesday, with 208 and 192, respectively. Here’s a breakdown of the newly reported cases:

Baker: 3

Benton: 11

Clackamas: 109

Clatsop: 6

Columbia: 7

Coos: 18

Crook: 5

Curry: 1

Deschutes: 51

Douglas: 27

Grant: 4

Hood River: 16

Jackson: 54

Jefferson: 22

Josephine: 16

Klamath: 36

Lake: 3

Lane: 85

Lincoln: 14

Linn: 33

Malheur: 22

Marion: 192

Morrow: 3

Multnomah: 208

Polk: 26

Tillamook: 5

Umatilla: 30

Union: 7

Wasco: 9

Washington: 163

Yamhill: 57

OHA released the following information about the 30 newly reported deaths: