30 more deaths, 1,243 new COVID-19 cases reported in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Health officials on Wednesday reported 1,243 new COVID-19 cases and 30 more deaths connected to the virus.
It’s the third time during the pandemic that the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has reported at least 30 coronavirus-related deaths in a day. The most deaths OHA has reported in a day was 36 on Tuesday, Dec. 8. The state’s COVID-19 death toll is up to 1,110 people.
There are 580 COVID-19 patients in Oregon as of Wednesday morning, 27 more than the day before, according to OHA. There are 132 people with COVID-19 in intensive care unit beds, five more than OHA reported Tuesday.
OHA has also reported at least 1,000 new cases in 21 of the past 22 days. The only day with less than 1,000 new cases was the day after Thanksgiving, which health officials attributed to delayed reporting because of the holiday. There has been a total of 88,287 known coronavirus cases in Oregon during the pandemic.
Multnomah and Marion counties reported the most new cases Wednesday, with 208 and 192, respectively. Here’s a breakdown of the newly reported cases:
- Baker: 3
- Benton: 11
- Clackamas: 109
- Clatsop: 6
- Columbia: 7
- Coos: 18
- Crook: 5
- Curry: 1
- Deschutes: 51
- Douglas: 27
- Grant: 4
- Hood River: 16
- Jackson: 54
- Jefferson: 22
- Josephine: 16
- Klamath: 36
- Lake: 3
- Lane: 85
- Lincoln: 14
- Linn: 33
- Malheur: 22
- Marion: 192
- Morrow: 3
- Multnomah: 208
- Polk: 26
- Tillamook: 5
- Umatilla: 30
- Union: 7
- Wasco: 9
- Washington: 163
- Yamhill: 57
OHA released the following information about the 30 newly reported deaths:
- A 46-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died on Dec. 6 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- A 59-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died on Dec. 5 at Providence Portland Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 94-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 15 and died on Dec. 2 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- An 89-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 5 and died on Nov. 20 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- An 82-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 22 and died on Nov. 25 at her residence. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 72-year-old man in Klamath County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Dec. 7 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 75-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 15 and died on Dec. 4 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.
- A 79-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 18 and died on Dec. 2 at her residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 59-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Nov. 27 at Portland Providence Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 65-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Dec. 4 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.
- A 69-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died on Dec. 5 at her residence. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 84-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on Oct. 21 and died on Nov. 28 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 75-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 15 and died on Nov. 24 at her residence. She had no underlying conditions.
- A 76-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Dec. 8 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- An 86-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on Dec. 6 at her residence. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 72-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died on Nov. 28. The location of death and the presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 88-year-old woman in Multnomah County who died on Dec. 6 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 72-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 19 and died on Nov. 25 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- An 82-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Nov. 27 at Adventist Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 97-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on Dec. 3 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 97-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on Dec. 3 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 77-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov.18 and died on Nov. 23 at her residence. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 83-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Nov. 27 at Adventist Hospital. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 62-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Nov. 30. The location of death and the presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 61-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Dec. 7 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 39-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Oct. 16 and died on Nov. 1 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 94-year-old woman in Washington County who became symptomatic on Nov. 25, after contact with a confirmed case, and died on Dec. 1 at her residence. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 82-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 22 and died on Dec. 4 at her residence. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 97-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 2 and died on Dec. 6 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 62-year-old man in Clatsop County who tested positive on Nov. 29 and died on Dec. 7 at Columbia Memorial Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
