'Is this who I am from now on?' | Oregon COVID-19 long-haulers share their stories

PORTLAND, Ore — Nearly a year into the pandemic, there is a lot that scientists, doctors and public health officials around the globe are still learning about the new coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19.

Most people with COVID-19 experience mild or moderate symptoms. People typically recover and return to normal health after two to six weeks, according to the World Health Organization.

But for a growing number of patients, symptoms may linger for weeks or months following their initial infection and, for many, symptoms change.

Some patients, including those with no underlying chronic medical conditions, develop issues that could have lasting health effects for an indeterminate amount of time. Worldwide, these people have been referred to as "long-haulers", or as experiencing "Long COVID."

According to the CDC, relatively little is known about the course of the disease and the return to normal health for people who experience a mild form of it.

KGW is shedding light on the stories of five Oregonians experiencing lasting impacts from COVID-19. Many of them were diagnosed early on in the pandemic and, months later, are still experiencing issues including fatigue, brain fog, confusion, shortness of breath, headaches and/or chest pain.

Most have no underlying health issues and experienced a mild form of the disease. They also have mild long-term effects compared to some other long-haulers.

Lee Vandegrift

Lee Vandegrift, 44, didn't think COVID-19 would knock her down so badly. She had no underlying medical conditions and at first she didn't think she had the virus because her symptoms didn't match what we were told to look for early on.

Vandegrift's doctor diagnosed her with the disease in March, before tests were even available.

"It was so mild I didn't think anything of it. I'm also single mom," she said, "and I work full time, so I'm tired. But then the following week I started to feel very strange; I had a sore throat, continuing headaches and tiredness."

She remained in isolation but as the weeks passed her illness progressed. She developed anxiety around her sickness, as many long-haulers do.

"Some moments you feel OK. Other moments - all of a sudden - you're like, 'I'm dying. I am going to die in my sleep overnight?'" Vandegrift said. "So that was hard."

Vandegrift worked from home as a researcher but eventually had to cut back her hours. After seven weeks she felt an improvement so she tried running again, since it's therapeutic for her, but she didn't have the energy.

Then her brain fog worsened. Her doctor said she was dealing with long-term health issues related to COVID-19.

"A huge fear during the summer: 'Is this my new permanent state of being? Is this who I am from now on?' I've gone from being able to do high-level research work and project management to barely being able to do that, let alone manage my own household."

Through Facebook support groups, Vandegrift found some comfort and comradery. After nine months, she said she's feeling more like herself. Over the past month her symptoms have greatly improved. She's regained much of her energy, can work full-time for the most part, and can run again.

But COVID-19 still leaves lingering impacts on her health. Doctors recently tested for kidney issues and she's still feeling fatigued at times. She's learned how to cope with her medical issues now and how to better pace herself.

"I'm so thankful it's getting better. It's getting better. I don't know if or when it will be 100% but I'm hopeful."

She's also hopeful her story serves as a reminder.

"Right now, while we just don't know who is going to have what effect and we don't know why different people have different effects, we need to keep ourselves and each other safe, bottom line," Vandegrift said. "Just try to imagine other people other than yourself suffering from this. And care enough to prevent those people from getting it."