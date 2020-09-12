36 COVID-19 deaths in Oregon, most reported in a single day

PORTLAND, Ore — Another 36 Oregonians have died of COVID-19, health officials announced Tuesday.
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) said it's the highest single-day loss of life since the coronavirus pandemic reached the state in late February. The previous record set last week was 30 deaths.
The statewide death toll is 1,080 people.
"The news of three dozen lives lost weighs heavily on all Oregonians," said OHA director Patrick Allen, adding "we extend our deepest sympathies to those who have lost a loved one and to every Oregonian who has been impacted by the pandemic."
OHA reported an additional 1,341 cases of the coronavirus. The state's total case count is at 87,082.
There were 553 coronavirus patients hospitalized in Oregon on Tuesday, 12 fewer than the day before; 127 of them are in intensive care unit beds, an increase of seven patients.
Hospitalization numbers don't reflect admissions per day or the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not part of the data and may further limit bed capacity, OHA said in a news release.
Here are the counties with new cases:
- Baker: 5
- Benton: 21
- Clackamas: 114
- Clatsop: 12
- Columbia: 10
- Coos: 8
- Crook: 11
- Curry: 6
- Deschutes: 34
- Douglas: 27
- Gilliam: 1
- Grant: 7
- Harney: 1
- Hood River: 8
- Jackson: 106
- Jefferson: 28
- Josephine: 25
- Klamath: 40
- Lake: 7
- Lane: 109
- Lincoln: 10
- Linn: 48
- Malheur: 10
- Marion: 116
- Morrow: 5
- Multnomah: 286
- Polk: 16
- Tillamook: 8
- Umatilla: 40
- Union: 9
- Wasco: 13
- Washington: 173
- Wheeler: 3
- Yamhill: 24
The record number of coronavirus deaths in Oregon comes at a time when the U.S. is reporting its highest number of deaths since April.
The OHA released the following information about the 36 Oregonians who died:
- Oregon’s 1045th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on Nov. 30 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1046th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man in Columbia County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Dec. 4 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1047th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 18 and died on Nov. 26 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 1048th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 5 and died on Dec. 6 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1049th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Dec. 5 at Three Rivers Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1050th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Dec. 5 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1051st COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old woman in Klamath County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died on Dec. 4 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1052nd COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman in Josephine County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Dec. 6 at Ashland Community Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 1053rd COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Klamath County who tested positive on Nov. 29 and died on Dec. 7 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1054th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Dec. 1 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1055th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 5 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1056th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Dec. 6 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 1057th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Dec. 6 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1058th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 22 and died on Dec. 4 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1059th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Nov. 30 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1060th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 6 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1061st COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Nov. 30 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1062nd COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Dec. 4 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1063rd COVID-19 death is a 97-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died on Dec. 4 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 1064th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 26 and died on Nov. 27 at Portland Providence Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1065th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died on Nov. 27 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 1066th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on Nov. 29 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1067th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 13 and died on Nov. 26 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1068th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 28 and died on Nov. 16 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 1069th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 23 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1070th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 22 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 1071st COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 4 and died on Nov. 25 at Kaiser Westside Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1072nd COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 22 at Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1073rd COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Dec. 6 at Legacy Emanuel Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 1074th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Dec. 6. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 1075th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Nov. 23 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1076th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died on Nov. 30 at St. Mary’s Medical Center Providence-Walla Walla. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 1077th COVID-19 death is a 54-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 10 and died on Nov. 20 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1078th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 18 and died on Nov. 25 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1079th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on Nov. 29 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1080th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Yamhill County who tested positive on Nov. 13 and died on Nov. 20 at Willamette Valley Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.