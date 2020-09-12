36 COVID-19 deaths in Oregon, most reported in a single day

In addition to the record-breaking number of deaths, the Oregon Health Authority announced 1,341 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

PORTLAND, Ore — Another 36 Oregonians have died of COVID-19, health officials announced Tuesday.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) said it's the highest single-day loss of life since the coronavirus pandemic reached the state in late February. The previous record set last week was 30 deaths.

The statewide death toll is 1,080 people.

"The news of three dozen lives lost weighs heavily on all Oregonians," said OHA director Patrick Allen, adding "we extend our deepest sympathies to those who have lost a loved one and to every Oregonian who has been impacted by the pandemic."

OHA reported an additional 1,341 cases of the coronavirus. The state's total case count is at 87,082.

There were 553 coronavirus patients hospitalized in Oregon on Tuesday, 12 fewer than the day before; 127 of them are in intensive care unit beds, an increase of seven patients.

Hospitalization numbers don't reflect admissions per day or the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not part of the data and may further limit bed capacity, OHA said in a news release.

Here are the counties with new cases:

Baker: 5

Benton: 21

Clackamas: 114

Clatsop: 12

Columbia: 10

Coos: 8

Crook: 11

Curry: 6

Deschutes: 34

Douglas: 27

Gilliam: 1

Grant: 7

Harney: 1

Hood River: 8

Jackson: 106

Jefferson: 28

Josephine: 25

Klamath: 40

Lake: 7

Lane: 109

Lincoln: 10

Linn: 48

Malheur: 10

Marion: 116

Morrow: 5

Multnomah: 286

Polk: 16

Tillamook: 8

Umatilla: 40

Union: 9

Wasco: 13

Washington: 173

Wheeler: 3

Yamhill: 24

The record number of coronavirus deaths in Oregon comes at a time when the U.S. is reporting its highest number of deaths since April.

The OHA released the following information about the 36 Oregonians who died: