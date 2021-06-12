Clackamas County moves into lower risk

The lower risk level allows a maximum of 50% capacity indoors at restaurants, theaters, gyms and other indoor entertainment spaces.

SALEM, Ore. — Clackamas County moved into the lower risk level on Saturday after vaccinating at least 65% of its residents 16 and older, according to Oregon Gov. Kate Brown's office.

The county submitted a vaccine equity plan to the state on May 28. The plan is required for moving into lower risk.

Moving to lower risk allows counties to significantly reduce their COVID-19 restrictions. The lower risk level allows a maximum of 50% capacity indoors at restaurants, theaters, gyms and other indoor entertainment spaces. It also expands retail store capacity to 75%.

“This is great news for our Clackamas County residents and businesses,” said Board of Commissioners Chair Tootie Smith. “I’d like to express my thanks to our local business community and residents for their sacrifices as they worked to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community. I’m hopeful that with our collective efforts we will soon fully reopen and get back to business.”

Clackamas County is the last of the three counties that make up the Portland metro to move into lower risk.