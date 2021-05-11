Gov. Brown sets 70% state vaccination goal for reopening Oregon economy

Brown announced her goal that Oregon administer 70% of residents 16 and older with a first vaccine dose before lifting most of the state's risk level restrictions.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesday announced a statewide vaccination goal to fully reopen the state's economy and shared upcoming changes to the state's risk level framework.

Brown announced her goal that Oregon administers 70% of residents 16 and older with a first vaccine dose before lifting most of the state's risk level restrictions.

"Thanks to you, Oregon, it looks like we’ve crossed the tipping point of the fourth surge," Brown said. "Our hospitalization rates have stabilized. Our infection rates are on a downward trajectory. And in the race between vaccines and variants, our efforts to vaccinate Oregonians are taking the lead. We still have some work to do to reach our 70% goal, but I am confident we can get there in June and return Oregon to a sense of normalcy."

After reaching Brown's 70% goal, the state may still require the use of masks and physical distancing, the governor's office said, but all other health and safety requirements for counties under the risk level framework will be lifted, and counties will no longer be assigned risk levels. Schools will still be required to follow the state's health and safety rules, which will be updated prior to the start of the 2021-22 school year.

Oregon Health Authority (OHA) Director Patrick Allen called the 70% goal a "pivotal point in the pandemic" for Oregon. He said it is possible Oregon could lift most statewide restrictions ahead of the July 4 holiday.

Allen estimated that 430,000 eligible people would need to get at least one dose for the state to reach Brown's 70% goal.

Beginning May 21, Oregon counties will have the weekly option to move to the state's lower risk health and safety restrictions, but they first must do the following:

Reach 65% of the county population 16 or older with a first vaccine dose.

Submit a complete plan to the OHA which details how the county will close the equity gaps in their vaccination efforts.

Counties will be eligible for state resources to help achieve these goals, and will be eligible for additional funding as they demonstrate making progress towards closing their equity gaps.

Updates to county risk levels

Gov. Brown also announced updates to the state's risk levels effective Friday, May 14. Twenty one counties, including those in the Portland metro area, will remain at the high risk level. Seven counties will be at moderate risk and eight counties will be at lower risk.

There are zero counties in the extreme risk level. One week ago, Brown announced that all 15 counties in the state's extreme risk level for COVID would be moved to high risk, which allows indoor dining and permits more people to use gyms and other indoor spaces.

Here are Oregon's county risk levels, effective Friday, May 14:

High risk (21 counties):

Baker

Benton

Clackamas

Clatsop

Columbia

Crook

Deschutes

Douglas

Jackson

Jefferson

Josephine

Klamath

Lane

Linn

Malheur

Marion

Multnomah

Polk

Umatilla

Washington

Yamhill

Moderate risk (7 counties):

Coos

Curry

Grant (Moved from high)

Hood River

Lincoln (Moved from high)

Tillamook

Wasco (Moved from high)

Lower risk (8 counties):

Gilliam

Harney

Lake

Morrow

Sherman

Union

Wallowa

Wheeler

Brown said Oregon will soon return to a two-week cycle for risk level changes for counties that have not vaccinated at least 65% of their population. On May 18, the state will provide an update on county movements to lower risk based on reaching vaccination goals. The next risk level changes will be announced on Tuesday, May 25, and take effect on Friday, May 28.

Western states to review FDA decision on vaccinating children 12 and older

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expanded its emergency use authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 12-15.

Oregon health officials said the state would begin the process of vaccinating the new age group once the The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup reviews the FDA's decision.

OHA said Monday it is working with health care providers, pharmacies, community-based organizations and school districts to make the Pfizer vaccine readily available to children 12-15 throughout the state.