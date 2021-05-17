Hood River, Benton Counties vaccinate enough people to move to lower risk level

Oregon counties must reach 65% of the county population 16 or older with a first vaccine dose in order to move to the lower risk level.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Just two Oregon counties — Hood River and Benton — have reached the 65% threshold of residents 16 and older who’ve received at least the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, allowing them to move to the state’s lower risk category as early as Friday, May 21.

Gov. Kate Brown will formally announce Tuesday which counties will move to the lower risk level.

For much of the day Monday, an online dashboard from the Oregon Health Authority showed that Multnomah County had also reached that threshold of vaccinating 65 percent of people older than 16. But Monday afternoon the OHA updated their dashboard to show Multnomah County actually is just under the threshold, having vaccinated 64.7 percent of people 16+.

An OHA spokesman said the dashboard showed inaccurate numbers due to a mistake inputting data. State officials wrongly were including vaccines given to people age 12-15 people when that age group should have been excluded from the data.

Washington County also is just under the threshold, having vaccinated 64.1 percent of residents 16 and older as of Monday, May 17

The lower risk level allows a maximum of 50% capacity indoors at restaurants, theaters, gyms and other indoor entertainment spaces. It also expands retail store capacity to 75%.

In order for Oregon counties to individually move to the state's lower risk health and safety restrictions, they first must do the following:

Submit a complete plan to the OHA which details how the county will close the equity gaps in their vaccination efforts.

Multnomah County, Oregon's most populous, will submit its equity plan to the state on Friday, May 21, with the goal of moving to lower risk on Friday, May 28.

Washington County submitted its equity plan on May 14.

Last week Gov. Brown announced a 70% statewide vaccination goal for residents 16 and older to fully reopen the state's economy. She said she was confident Oregon could achieve that goal by June to reopen and return the state to “a sense of normalcy” ahead of the July 4 holiday.