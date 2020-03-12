3 things you need to know this Thursday

The new COVID-19 restrictions in Oregon start today
The two-week statewide freeze has come to an end, but a new set of restrictions, based on each county's COVID-19 risk level, begin today. Among the new guidelines is a change that could help struggling restaurants. Even in extreme risk counties, restaurants can offer outside dining again. READ MORE
Red port-a-potties around Portland are sparking vandalism and anger
The port-a-potties provide access to clean restrooms for people experiencing homelessness. Yesterday, a representative for the city confirmed the porta-potties are being vandalized, tipped over and flat out stolen. READ MORE
Here are the 108 active COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in Oregon
There are 108 active COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in Oregon as of this week, up from the 89 reported last week. State health officials said there have been 61 deaths and 11,139 cases associated with workplace outbreaks in Oregon. READ MORE
INTERACTIVE: Workplace Outbreaks in Oregon