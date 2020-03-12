3 things you need to know this Thursday

New COVID-19 restrictions for Oregon begin today; Portland's red port-a-potties spark vandalism, anger; Oregon reports 108 workplace outbreaks.

The new COVID-19 restrictions in Oregon start today

The two-week statewide freeze has come to an end, but a new set of restrictions, based on each county's COVID-19 risk level, begin today. Among the new guidelines is a change that could help struggling restaurants. Even in extreme risk counties, restaurants can offer outside dining again. READ MORE

Red port-a-potties around Portland are sparking vandalism and anger

Here are the 108 active COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in Oregon

There are 108 active COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in Oregon as of this week, up from the 89 reported last week. State health officials said there have been 61 deaths and 11,139 cases associated with workplace outbreaks in Oregon. READ MORE