Oregon reports 19 more COVID-19 deaths, 707 new cases

The state has reported fewer than 1,000 cases per day for the past two weeks straight, signaling a significant drop compared to November and December's numbers.

PORTLAND, Ore — Health officials on Saturday reported 19 more COVID-19 deaths in Oregon and 707 new cases of the virus.

Nearly 70% of the 19 Oregonians who died were over the age of 80. It's also the 14th consecutive day Oregon has reported fewer than 1,000 new cases, a benchmark the state consistently surpassed from mid-November through mid-January.

Of the 707 cases reported Saturday, Multnomah County had the most with 122 followed by Washington County with 82. Here is a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases:

Benton: 7

Clackamas: 64

Columbia: 14

Coos: 15

Crook: 7

Curry: 1

Deschutes: 26

Douglas: 8

Hood River: 6

Jackson: 42

Jefferson: 8

Josephine: 30

Klamath: 22

Lake: 1

Lane: 62

Lincoln: 5

Linn: 18

Malheur: 9

Marion: 63

Morrow: 7

Multnomah: 122

Polk: 25

Tillamook: 1

Umatilla: 36

Union: 5

Wasco: 9

Washington: 82

Yamhill: 12

There has been a total of 142,416 cases in Oregon during the pandemic, including 1,957 Oregonians who have died.

Earlier this week, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) said it would no longer publish details about individual coronavirus-related deaths. Gov. Brown on Friday said OHA will be required to release that information, including age, when the person tested positive, their location and underlying health conditions, every week.

OHA released the age range of the eight newly reported deaths:

60-69 years old: 3

70-79 years old: 3

80+ years old: 13

Hospitalizations

There are 280 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, eight fewer than reported on Friday, OHA said. There are 67 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unite beds, one fewer than reported on Friday.

Vaccinations