Oregon Health Authority no longer reporting details about individual coronavirus-related deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — Eleven months since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Oregon, the state’s health agency says it will no longer share details about individual deaths connected to the virus. The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) announced the change on Wednesday.

Prior to Wednesday, OHA had reported basic details about every COVID-19-linked death in the state since the first death was reported on March 14, 2020. Those details included age, which county the person lived in, when they tested positive for the virus, when they died and where they died.

That basic information has given Oregonians insight into who is being most affected by COVID-19. The first day that information wasn't available was Wednesday, when 20 more deaths were reported.

Instead, OHA is now telling Oregonians to use its public dashboards to review general information and trends about coronavirus-related deaths in the state.

OHA director Patrick Allen offered the following explanation in a press release Wednesday.

“Every death from COVID-19 represents a loss, especially for those who knew them best — families, friends and loved ones. That is why we have listed each case. Moving forward, we will share aggregated COVID-19 related deaths on OHA’s public dashboards, which are updated daily. As the death toll from the virus has climbed, validating and reporting each death has had an impact on our daily reporting. We will continue to honor the lives of each person lost to the pandemic, but in a different way. The dashboard will provide additional information on COVID-19 related deaths that have not been accessible in a visual format before — including data on trends, underlying conditions and residence setting. This dashboard offers the public a clearer picture of the collective toll the virus has taken. But it will never detract from the importance of each Oregonian who is no longer with us.”