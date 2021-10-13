Salem-Keizer school boards adopts anti-racism resolution

The resolution calls for the district to acknowledge that racism and white supremacy are a threat to students’ and employees’ physical and psychological health.

SALEM, Ore. — The Salem-Keizer school board has voted to adopt a resolution outlining the board’s commitment to equity and anti-racism.

The Tuesday night vote was 4-2.

The district is the second largest in Oregon with more than 40,000 students.

The Statesman-Journal reports the approval came despite public pushback for the resolution, which calls for the district to acknowledge that racism and white supremacy are a threat to students’ and employees’ physical and psychological health and calls for a commitment to being antiracist. It also calls for the district to directly address an over-representation of students of color in special education, suspensions and expulsion.

“The board is committed to combating racism through bold anti-racist measures that are strategic and intentional. An important step in this is communicating this position publicly, yet understanding being anti-racist goes beyond making a public statement by continuing to be learners and action-takers,” said board chair Osvaldo Avila on behalf of the board.

He added, “Being anti-racist means looking deeply at systems, policies and curriculum that oppress our diverse populations. It involves making real changes so we can change predictable outcomes related to disproportionate discipline and achievement rates.”