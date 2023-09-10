Evergreen educators reach tentative deal after 12-day strike

Educators from Vancouver's Evergreen Public Schools reached a tentative agreement with the Evergreen Education Association on Sunday night after 12 days on strike.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Educators from Evergreen Public Schools have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract Sunday evening, nearly two weeks after they went on strike.

This comes after the district superintendent threatened to withhold pay from striking educators and non-striking support staff, represented by separate unions if they didn't return to work by Monday, according to the Evergreen Education Association.

The EEA said in a release that the agreement came after bargaining all weekend with the district. Both parties reached an agreement on a new contract around 6:37 p.m. Sunday.

Union members will meet at Evergreen High School to vote to approve the tentative agreement, while agreeing not to hold picket lines in front of schools Monday morning.

The district lost seven school days as a result of the strike. If the agreement is approved, classes will start on a two-hour delay Monday, according to a statement from EPS.

District Superintendent John Boyd said in the same statement, “We know this work stoppage has been inconvenient and stressful for our families, and the best thing we can do now is come together as a district and give our students the education they deserve. We are determined to do so.” Boyd also mentioned that the district is excited for the new school year to finally start.

Both sides have been bargaining on a new contract since March 21. The EEA said that educators want more support for students with special needs, more planning and consultation time by addressing a shortage of substitutes, adequate staffing levels and a promised cost-of-living adjustment.

The EPS Board of Directors will vote to approve the new contract at its next meeting, on Sept. 12.

