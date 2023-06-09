Camas, Evergreen schools closed Thursday as teacher strikes enter second week

Contract negotiations continue in both the Camas and Evergreen school districts, with few details about any progress. Schools will remain closed Thursday.

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — Contract negotiations continue in both the Camas and Evergreen school districts, with few details about any progress. Meanwhile teachers remain off the job and school is canceled for Thursday.

Outside the Camas School District administrative offices, teachers and some of their supporters spent Wednesday picketing the district, while negotiations continued.

Some parents came out to support the teachers, including some moms of kids with special needs.

“I never felt like he was being left behind and i just can’t imagine not supporting the teachers that made that happen,” said Heather Perry.

Perry said one of her boys has anxiety and ADHD, and the teachers have the right asking for more support for that and other critical issues.

“My message is you need to spend our money the way we want you to spend it. We want our money to go to the teachers, to lower class sizes, to P.E. and libraries and it’s our money that’s where we want it to go,” said Perry.

KGW also spent time in front of Evergreen's Covington Middle School, where the picket signs and actions look much the same. There was even a little dancing, to keep spirits up.

Britta Hobbs is a choral music teacher who has spent her entire 22-year career at Covington. She said the strike is necessary.

“Nobody wants to strike, not one person I know wants that but we’re willing to be out here to get the support we need to support students in the classroom, and that’s what this is really all about,” said Hobbs.

At a nearby park a couple of boys were working off some energy with another day out of school, by riding their bikes along the path. Their mother supports teachers but also wants the strike to end.

“I do want them to get their pay they’re requesting but in the meantime [my boys] are running out of things to do,” said Georne Padmore. “But I do want them back in school soon.”