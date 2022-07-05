Wrong-way driver arrested for driving toward Molalla Fourth of July parade, police say

He was arrested on several charges including reckless endangering and attempting to elude police.

MOLALLA, Ore. — A wrong-way driver is facing criminal charges after he allegedly drove toward Molalla's Fourth of July parade Monday morning.

The Molalla Police Department said Christopher Eby, 48, ignored officers' commands to stop as he headed toward the front of the parade around 10 a.m.

Moments later, police blocked him from continuing forward with help from the Molalla Fire Department.

Photos from the scene appear to show attendees lined up along the street behind Eby's vehicle as they waited for the parade to pass by.

He was arrested on charges of reckless driving, reckless endangering, disorderly conduct, attempting to elude police and interfering with a police officer.

No one was hurt and the parade resumed after Eby was taken into custody. Molalla Police Chief Chris Long was leading the parade at the time of the incident.